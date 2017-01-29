BLOOMINGTON – SIUE women's tennis won its second consecutive match of the spring season with an impressive 6-1 victory over Illinois State.

Early on, the Cougars captured the doubles point with the combination of Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck at No. 1 with a 6-2 victory as well as Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes at No. 2 with a 6-4 win.

Five members of the squad pulled out wins in their singles matches.

Aranda, from the No. 1 position, put up a tough fight after losing the first set but made a grueling come-back to win the match 2-6, 7-5 (10-6). At No. 2, Frogner also managed to emerge victorious and ended up winning her match in a super tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3 (10-3). The Cougars also had solid, straight set wins from Morgan Steffes at No. 3, Tiffany Hollebeck at No. 4, and Callaghan Adams at No. 6.

"We had a very good win today against a strong ISU team," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Doubles was much better. We have worked on a few things, and they showed today. Illinois State is strong in singles, and I'm happy about our overall focus. We will regroup this week and look forward to Saint Louis on Saturday."

SIUE will be meeting the Billikens in their first home match of the season at 4:30 p.m Saturday.

