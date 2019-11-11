EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Professor Xin Wang, PhD, has received the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) St. Louis Section 2019 Outstanding Educator Award. Wang, an associate professor in the SIUE School of Engineering’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, accepted the honor at the IEEE Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Engineer’s Club of St. Louis.

The Outstanding Educator Award is presented to IEEE members who motivate students to research, study and get involved in engineering topics and technologies, and those who encourage students to pursue careers in the engineering field. This award recognizes the superlative research and education contributions that Wang has brought to the SIUE community.

“I was overwhelmed when I heard that I was going to receive the outstanding educator award,” Wang said. “I am fortunate enough to work with my wonderful colleagues at the SIUE Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. I could not have obtained this award without the great help and support from my colleagues. I am also very thankful to my previous students.”

One of Wang’s projects, “Ushering in the Smart and Autonomous Power Converters for Utility Power Grid,” proposes an innovative method of designing power converters. The newly designed power converters will keep the power grid stable even when power is coming from solar, wind and other forms of distributed power generation resources, which directly connect to the grid through a converter.

The IEEE is a professional organization comprised of students, engineers and scientists. It is one the largest professional organizations in the world.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

