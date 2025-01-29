    BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's track and field freshman Teagan Sullivan (Dunlap, Ill.) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Field Athletes of the Week.

    Get The Latest News!

    Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

    Article continues after sponsor message

    Sullivan had a standout performance at the Bob Teel Invitational on Jan.25. She competed in both the women's long jump and women's high jump events.

    For long jump Sullivan claimed first out of 35 competitors at 5.77m (18-11). This is also good for fifth in the SIUE women's indoor track and field all-time top 5, and third in the OVC.

    In the high jump event Sullivan claimed 13th out of 23 competitors at 1.50m. This height is also good for 25th in the OVC.

    More like this:

    SIUE Track and Field Prepare for OVC Indoor Championships
    Feb 24, 2025
    Tanner Emerson Has First Place Finish at OVC Indoor Championships
    Feb 26, 2025
    Drew Tucker Finishes First In High Jump: SIUE Track and Field Wraps Up the Missouri Invite
    Feb 10, 2025
    Father McGivney Runners Shine at Triad Distance Carnival Meet and Top Times Meet
    3 days ago
    Rayna Raglin Dominates With Three Event Wins At Indoor Meet
    Mar 19, 2025

     