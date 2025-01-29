BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's track and field freshman Teagan Sullivan (Dunlap, Ill.) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Field Athletes of the Week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sullivan had a standout performance at the Bob Teel Invitational on Jan.25. She competed in both the women's long jump and women's high jump events.

For long jump Sullivan claimed first out of 35 competitors at 5.77m (18-11). This is also good for fifth in the SIUE women's indoor track and field all-time top 5, and third in the OVC.

In the high jump event Sullivan claimed 13th out of 23 competitors at 1.50m. This height is also good for 25th in the OVC.

More like this: