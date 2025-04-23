BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The Ohio Valley Conference named senior Taylor Lehman as the OVC Male Track Athlete of the week.

Lehman received this honor after his notable performance at the Gibson Invitational (Apr. 18-19). He competed in both the 110m hurdles and the 400m hurdles.

In the 400m hurdles Lehman finished second out of 35 competitors at 52.00. This moved him to fourth in the programs all-time top five performances, and placed him 45th in the NCAA.

