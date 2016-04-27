MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Freshman Kyle Slattery took home his third career top-10 finish and SIUE men's golf placed ninth at the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference championship completed Wednesday at the Fighting Joe Course at the Shoals.

Slattery finished at 219 (+3) to tie with Morehead State's Will Branham for seventh place. The 219 was the second-lowest 54-hole total of Slattery's career.

"I'm very proud of Kyle in being the top finishing freshman in the OVC," SIUE Director of Golf Derrick Brown said. "Finishing seventh in your first conference tournament is impressive."

UT Martin's Hunter Richardson earned medalist honors and he and the Skyhawks captured the team title with an 879. Morehead State was a stroke back in second place. Jacksonville State (881) was third.

The Cougars shot a final round of 296 and finished at 903.

"I'm proud of the way we came back," Brown said. "Unfortunately we played poorly the first round. Our last two rounds were very competitive."

Also for the Cougars, Conor Dore finished at 227 to tie for 28th. Brady Dixon and Parker Lawrence tied for 41st with a 231. Danny Gorman tied for 45th with a 233.

For the season, Lawrence led the Cougars with a 75.08 scoring average, good enough to be among the top 20 in SIUE history. Slattery's scoring average of 75.45 is among the top 25 all-time at SIUE.

