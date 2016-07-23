EDWARDSVILLE - The Association of College and University Housing Officers – International (ACUHO-I) has bestowed its Parthenon Award to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Mike Schultz. SIUE’s director of university housing received the award during last week’s ACUHO-I annual conference and exposition in Seattle.

The Parthenon Award is the ACUHO-I Foundation’s most prestigious honor. It recognizes supreme achievement in the profession, outstanding service, leadership and contributions to the field of campus housing.

“Mike is a consummate professional who has dedicated his life towards positively impacting student success and retention at SIUE, and providing excellent leadership to his profession,” said Jeffrey Waple, SIUE vice chancellor for student affairs.

To be considered for this award, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Have contributed a minimum of 10 years of service to the housing, residential life or affiliated profession

Have contributed a minimum of five years of service to ACUHO-I

Have contributed at least five years of significant leadership service exhibited within the recipient’s region and/or in ACUHO-I

Article continues after sponsor message

Schultz has served ACUHO-I as president (2009-10) and vice president (2007-08), and has participated on a dozen committees covering 30 years with the organization.

“My profession allows students the ability to transition from home to active members of our society,” said Schultz, a Hollywood, Florida native who now calls St. Louis home. “We provide the structure for young adults to grow and thrive in a supportive community.”

After working at Saint Louis University Housing for five years, Schultz joined SIUE as director of housing in July 1989. During his SIUE tenure, Schultz is most proud of introducing focused interest communities, the movers and shakers program and enhancing the University Housing Facilities Management program.

More like this: