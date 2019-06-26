EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) Dean Mark Luer, PharmD, has appointed Joseph Schober, PhD, as the SOP’s director of graduate programs. Schober assumes the responsibilities as of July 1, succeeding Bill Neumann, PhD.

Schober is an associate professor in the SOP Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. His current SIUE research focuses on cancer cell biology and biomedical engineering approaches to cancer diagnosis and treatment. Before joining the SOP, he was a practicing clinical laboratory scientist from 1994-96. From 2003-07, Schober was a Drug Discovery Scholar and American Heart Association postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology.

“Dr. Schober is a successful scholar, a talented teacher and mentor, and a highly respected member of the School of Pharmacy faculty,” Luer said. “His experience and leadership will ensure that we continue to build upon the early successes of the graduate program.”

Schober earned a bachelor’s from the University of Illinois at Springfield in 1994 and achieved a PhD from the Department of Pharmacology, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) in 2003.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As the inaugural graduate program director since February 2016, Dr. Neumann developed the masters of pharmaceutical sciences program from the ground up and set aside numerous professional commitments in taking on this role,” Luer said. “The School of Pharmacy is forever grateful to him for his commitment, and expertise in making the new program a success.”

An associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, Neumann spent the majority of his career as a group leader in synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry at Monsanto Corporate Research, Pharmacia, Pfizer and Mallinckrodt before joining the SOP faculty.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

-SIUE-

Photo: Joseph Schober, SIUE School of Pharmacy Graduate Program Director.

More like this: