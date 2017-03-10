EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Pietro Sasso, PhD, assistant professor and director of the college student personnel administration graduate program, has been named Emerging Scholar in Residence for the American College Personnel Association’s (ACPA) Coalition for Men and Masculinities.

In this role, Sasso will work with other emerging leaders and support the work of the coalition as a resident expert, including authoring critical thought pieces and delivering conference presentations. His residency will last a minimum of one academic year.

“My primary goals are to facilitate meaningful dialogue, and engage in scholarship related to men and masculinity with student affairs and higher education professionals,” Sasso said. “I am eager to collaborate with scholars to develop a deeper understanding of how college males, as young adults, conceptualize gender expression and intersectional identities. I am also interested in how social class influences notions of gendered spaces as they transition through young adulthood.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Sasso, this opportunity will strengthen his teaching related to college student development and research activities.

“The study of men and masculinity is directly related to how they perceive their own environment in college,” he added. “This impacts gender identity with regard to how men engage in the expression of public and private masculinities. There exists a spectrum of intersectional identities for men that we have only begun to choose to recognize and explore.”

Sasso will begin his position at the 2017 ACPA Convention being held March 26-29 in Columbus, Ohio.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

More like this: