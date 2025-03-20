EDWARDSVILLE - The National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF) announced its Class of 2025 inductees which includes WSIE’s Robin Boyce, pioneer and seasoned radio broadcast journalist and on-air talent. Boyce received the Radio Pioneer Award.

The NBRHOF will have its induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2025 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, Mo., 63134.

