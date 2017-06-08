EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Greg Budzban, PhD, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), has selected Jennifer Rehg, PhD, as associate dean of instruction, faculty development and academic programs. She assumes her new responsibilities on Monday, July 3.

Rehg is currently a professor in and chair of the Department of Anthropology. She joined the anthropology faculty initially in 2003 as a lecturer. She became an assistant professor in fall 2004, was elected department chair in 2012 and re-elected in 2015.

“Jennifer will work with myself and Associate Dean Wendy Shaw on various projects in the dean’s office,” Budzban said. “Jennifer’s energy, vision, and broad campus experience provide her an outstanding background for the position, and I look forward to working with her in the coming years.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with more people across the College of Arts and Sciences and learning more about our diverse academic programs from a different viewpoint,” Rehg said. “The College is full of skilled, experienced and dedicated people, who give much of themselves to the University, the broader community and especially our students. Seeing those efforts and the positive impacts is both humbling and inspirational.

“CAS is at the heart of the University and its educational mission, and I am excited about working in a new capacity with others to make the College an even more valued, diverse and vibrant part of SIUE.”

Rehg’s main research interest is primate behavior and ecology. She is a member of the American Association of Physical Anthropology, the International Primatological Society, the American Society of Primatologists and the Animal Behavior Society.

“My life has been shaped greatly by the day-to-day challenges and rewards of teaching and research,” Rehg said. “I have also been able to gain a broader perspective from participating in a number of University-level and interdisciplinary initiatives. I highly value the range of these experiences, as they have given me a more nuanced understanding of the strengths, concerns and needs of units within the college, as well as those in other parts of our University.”

A St. Louis native, Rehg earned a bachelor’s in anthropology in 1995 at Washington University in St. Louis and achieved both a master’s and a doctorate in biological anthropology at the University of Illinois in 1999 and 2003, respectively.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

