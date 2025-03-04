EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE graduate student Ray'Sean Taylor has been named the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Player of the Year.

The award marks the first time that a Cougar has claimed the league's top honor in any conference in school history. In his final season as a Cougar, he has scored 594 total points and his average of 19.2 points per game leads the OVC and ranks 37th in the NCAA. The native of Collinsville, Illinois, has scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, has 13 games of 20 or more points and three 30-point games, including a career-high 33 points on the road at Morehead State in February.

"Ray'sean Taylor has earned the honor of being recognized as the OVC Player of the Year," Head Coach Brian Barone said. "I appreciate that the league coaches and sports information directors recognizing his impact for our team and the league this season."

Taylor also leads the league in total steals with 63, which ranks 24th nationally. He ranks second in free throw percentage (84.6) and fourth in assists per game (3.84). He is second in the league in total three-pointers (87) to rank 34th in the NCAA and three-pointers per game at 2.81.

With more than 1900 career points, Taylor enters the postseason just 42 points shy of becoming the program's all-time leading scorer.

"I have had the luxury of spending five years with Ray and within those five years he has worked to improve himself as a basketball player every day," Barone added. "He worked hard on becoming a player that was impactful on both ends of the court. He is a team-first leader as well. It has been my honor to witness his impact on our community, university and our basketball program in his time here. The OVC should always use Ray's career loyalty and dedication to this league as a reference when speaking about what the standard should be for future student-athletes. He has been the driving force in our historic season. As good of a player as he was this season is only tempered by the high character young man he is off the court as well."

This is the second All-OVC first team selection for Ray'Sean Taylor, who was chosen in 2023. He was an All-Newcomer Team pick in 2022.

Joining Ray'Sean Taylor as an All-OVC honoree is junior Brian Taylor II who was selected to the All-OVC second team. The honor is his first.

The native of St. Louis also has enjoyed a career year for the Cougars. He has started all games for the Cougars and is second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, ranking 20th in the OVC. Taylor is shooting nearly 50 percent (.493) from the field overall and has connected on 48 percent (39-82) of his three-point attempts this season. He is second on the team with 91 assists.

"Brian Taylor becoming an OVC All-League player this season started in the offseason," Barone said. "Brian has worked extremely hard to develop his talents into a premier guard in this league. I appreciate the opportunity to witness firsthand Brian's growth in my time as his coach. He is a person that utilizes his abilities and shares them with his teammates and coaches. I could see in the offseason that Brian would be a very important part of our team's success and he has proven to be exactly that. I am proud of Brian and look forward to continuing to see his impact on our program and the OVC in the future."

The Cougars finished the regular season 20-11 overall and 13-7 in the OVC, with both win totals setting program records. SIUE earned the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the OVC Tournament and will begin play Friday in the semifinals.

