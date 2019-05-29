EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Sinan Onal, PhD, has earned national recognition from the most prestigious organization in the industrial engineering field for his work as the SIUE student chapter of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) faculty advisor

Onal, an assistant professor of industrial engineering, was presented with the 2018 IISE North Central Regional Outstanding Faculty Advisor award during the 2019 IISE Annual Conference and Expo held May 18-21 in Orlando.

The award recognizes advisors who have demonstrated substantial and excellent contributions to the chapter by supporting officers and student activities as a teacher, advisor and mentor.

“To be selected as this year’s recipient is fulfilling, because the award is given to an outstanding individual, who through their role as a chapter advisor, has demonstrated effective leadership, mentoring and personal/professional development of collegiate members within the society,” Onal said. “I see my students as developing professionals in the field of engineering, and it is my responsibility to introduce them to real-life engineering problems, and help them understand that technology and engineering are everywhere by giving them opportunities to collaborate with industry professionals and the community.”

Onal notes his gratitude to Industrial Engineering Program Director Sohyung Cho, PhD, and past chapter officers, Taylor Pyzynski, Jonathan Lengermann, Mackenzie Wolff and Dane Berry, for establishing the SOE’s IISE student chapter, as well as to his nominators and the selection committee.

“Dr. Onal has always been extremely supportive of each and every one of his students,” said Pyzynski, a spring 2019 industrial engineering graduate and former IISE student chapter president. “He goes out of his way to organize beneficial activities for the chapter, and always makes sure we are progressing as a chapter, and in our studies.”

Among the SIUE IISE student chapter’s recent activities was a plant tour at Caterpillar, Inc. in Peoria, which Pyzynski notes, inspired more than 10 new members to join. The chapter also holds an annual picnic, hosts speakers and social events, and participates in SOE tours for incoming students.

“We, as a student chapter, provide a learning and networking environment,” Onal explained. “We create opportunities for establishing contacts with other students, and often with professional members for the local chapter. Establishing relationships with other IISE students and professionals can build a valuable network for students as their careers progress.”

Onal also emphasizes the excellent leadership and organizational skills that students develop by serving as officers and participants in the student chapter.

“As soon as I became involved in this organization, my student life changed immensely,” Pyzynski said. “The industrial engineering department became like my second family. It helped me grow as a leader, and the skills I’ve developed will help me move into management positions later in my career.”

