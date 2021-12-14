BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Gabby Nikitinaite earned a pair of awards Tuesday from the Ohio Valley Conference after averaging 21.0 points per game in three contests last week.

The 5-foot, 11-inch guard from Orpington, Kent, UK also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the week.

This is the second straight week Nikitiniate has earned Newcomer of the Week honors and the first time she has been tabbed Player of the Week.

Nikitinaite shot 54.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range for the week. She also hit 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the week.

Nikitinaite scored 20 points in the win over Saint Louis an followed that performance up with 27 against Illinois State, tying her career best. She set a personal best with six three-pointers against Illinois State.

SIUE returns to play Sunday, welcoming Toledo for a 3:30 p.m. contest at First Community Arena.

