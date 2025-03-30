EDWARDSVILLE - The reading voices ran the scale from sounding strong to resolute, excited to pensive, and were punctuated with masterful and melodious tunes along the way. They relayed an old, important American story with a new twist, as told through the words of a fictious child and her grandmother.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Communications Director Nicole Franklin and her mother, SIUE alumna Irene Franklin, captivated an audience with the reading of their book, “Ella’s Sunday Song,” on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in the University’s Lovejoy Library. Earlier that morning, the Franklins visited the SIUE Early Childhood Center to share their story.

“Ella’s Sunday Song” is a children’s picture book introducing the Spiritual, a musical artform that emerged from centuries of slavery in the United States,” informed Franklin.

Accompanying the Franklins, by singing the Black spiritual, “Steal Away (Steal Away to Jesus)” in acapella, was Erika Gordon, SIUE sophomore and music education major. The reading production, co-sponsored by the Edwardsville Public Library, was coordinated by SIUE assistant professor Simone Williams, diversity and engagement librarian at Lovejoy Library, as part of Women’s History Month.

“Six-year-old Ella is this Sunday’s soloist at her church,” explains Nicole. “During the short trip from her grandmother’s lap to her choir director’s piano, she realizes she has to break a code in order to hit all of the right notes.”

Picking up the compact book, Nicole began reading, “Ella practices her song …”

“Steal Away, Steal Away, Steal Away to Jesus …,” sang Gordan.

“Ella looks to her grandmother Luella,” Nicole resumed. “What is your favorite part of the song Grandma? And Grandma sings …”

“Steal Away Home,” intoned Gordon. “I ain’t got long to stay here.”

In the book, Ella quizzes her grandmother, asking if “Jesus” is a place when referring to “steal away to Jesus.” She also asks if the words “I ain’t got long to stay here” means if a person is going to die.

Irene reads a portion of Grandma Luella’s response, “Singing songs is why so many of our ancestors survived.”

The Franklins informed, delighted, and entertained the audience with what they said was their first joint-venture but promised would not be their last. Revealing their journey that led them to “Ella,” the mother-daughter duo shared their professional background and interests.

“I consider myself a professional storyteller,” said Nicole. “The source of most of my stories is life experience, personal profiles and controversial issues. This is the best job in the world.”

Nicole has 30 years’ experience as a news video editor and 26 years as an independent filmmaker, which includes both documentary and narrative cinema. Besides being SIUE’s Director of Communications, she is also a freelance journalist, author and screenplay writer.

Irene earned a Master of Music in music education from SIUE in 1974 and has been a licensed classroom music teacher for the state of Missouri since 1973. She has been a church pianist for soloists and choirs since 1977 and a piano accompanist for vocalists and instrumentalist of students in training, as well as notable professional, adult musicians. Irene has worked as a music educator in several local school districts including East St. Louis in Illinois and Normandy and University City in Missouri.

“Ella’s Sunday Song” is available at bookstores everywhere and can also be purchased directly from the publisher, KLE Publishing at https://klepub.com/nicole-franklin/. A portion of the proceeds are donated to a different children’s charity every month. For more information and details on ordering, visit nicolefranklin.com/ellas-sunday-song.

