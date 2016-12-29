EVANSTON, Ill. – SIUE wrestlers recorded 9.5 points at the 2016 Ken Kraft Midlands Championships.

"Overall we saw a lot of bright spots," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "We wrestled better in this tournament than we have in the last month."

John Muldoon and John Fahy each advanced to the fifth round in the consolation brackets but were defeated in their final matches of the day.

Muldoon led the Cougars with four points scored that included wins over Rider's Anthony Cefolo 25-7, Eastern Michigan's Sa'Derian Perry 8-2 and Central Michigan's Corey Keener 7-6.

"Keener was a No. 8 seed at this tournament and is ranked in the top 20 nationally so that was a big win for Muldoon," said Spates.

Fahy earned 3.5 points with a major decision over Arizona State's Christian Pagdilao as well as wins over North Dakota State's Kyle Gliva 8-5 (TB1) and Nebraska's Jordan Shearer 6-1.

"It was great to see Fahy wrestling again and healthy," added Spates.

Tyshawn Williams and Jake Tindle also collected a win Thursday.

"We challenged the team by wrestling a tough schedule that included four Big Ten teams, a Big 12 opponent and one of the top Southern Conference teams," said Spates. "Today was our best overall showing."

SIUE returns to action Jan. 7 with a dual meet schedule on the road in Lexington, Virginia, against George Mason and SoCon rival VMI.

Midlands Championships Results

Midlands 133 - John Muldoon scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - John Muldoon (SIUE) def. Anthony Cefolo (Rider) (TF 25-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Luke Welch (Purdue) def. John Muldoon (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 - John Muldoon (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - John Muldoon (SIUE) def. Sa`Derian Perry (Eastern Michigan) (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 4 - John Muldoon (SIUE) def. Corey Keener (Central Michigan) (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 5 - Tyson Dippery (Rutgers) def. John Muldoon (SIUE) (Fall 0:14)

Midlands 141 - Angelo Silvestro

Champ. Round 1 - Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Luke Pletcher (Ohio State) def. Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Andrade (South Dakota State) def. Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) (Dec 7-4)



Midlands 141 - Trevor Feagans

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Feagans (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Christopher Carton (Iowa) def. Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Mousa Jodeh (Illinois) def. Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Maj 13-3)



Midlands 149 - John Fahy scored 3.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - John Fahy (SIUE) def. Christian Pagdilao (Arizona State) (Maj 11-3)

Champ. Round 2 - John Fahy (SIUE) def. Kyle Gliva (North Dakota State) (TB-1 8-5)

Champ. Round 3 - Kenny Theobald (Rutgers) def. John Fahy (SIUE) (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 4 - John Fahy (SIUE) def. Jordan Shearer (Nebraska) (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 5 - Andrew Crone (Wisconsin) def. John Fahy (SIU Edwardsville) (Dec 8-3)

Midlands 149 - Tyshawn Williams scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Shayne Oster (Northwestern) def. Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (TF 24-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. Zander Wick (Wisconsin) (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Luke Blanton (Indiana) def. Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Fall 3:49)



Midlands 157 - Karsten Van Velsor

Champ. Round 1 - Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Kyle Langenderfer (Illinois) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Zachary Carson (Eastern Michigan) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Dec 6-5)



Midlands 165 - Clayton Bass

Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Bass (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Alex Marinelli (Iowa) def. Clayton Bass (SIUE) (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 2 - Devan Marry (Eastern Michigan) def. Clayton Bass (SIUE) (Maj 17-5)



Midlands 174 - Logan Gruszka (Unattached) scored 2.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Zahid Valencia (Arizona State) def. Logan Gruszka (SIUE) (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Gruszka (SIUE) def. Carter Nielsen (North Dakota State) (MFF)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Morrissey (Purdue) def. Logan Gruszka (SIUE) (Maj 11-2)



Midlands 174 - Jake Residori

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Dewey (Boise State) def. Jake Residori (SIUE) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Christian Brucki (Central Michigan) def. Jake Residori (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)



Midlands 184 - Jake Godinez

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Godinez (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Nicholas Gravina (Rutgers) def. Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Gorman (Northern Illinois) def. Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Maj 10-1)



Midlands 197 - Jake Tindle scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Tindle (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Cash Wilcke (Iowa) def. Jake Tindle (SIUE) (Maj 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Jake Tindle (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Jake Tindle (SIUE) def. Tyrus Kemp (Central Michigan) (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 4 - Austin Severn (Central Michigan) def. Jake Tindle (SIUE) (Dec 8-2)

Midlands 285 - Tommy Helton (Unattached)

Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Chakonis (Northwestern) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Maj 12-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Tommy Helton (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Ray O`Donnell (Princeton) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Fall 3:57)

