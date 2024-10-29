BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the third time this season, SIUE senior Nic Muench has earned a weekly award from the Ohio Valley Conference. Tuesday, he was named the Offensive Player of the Week after leading SIUE to a 3-0 win on Senior Day.

Muench got the Cougars on the board in the ninth minute, after working a give-and-go with Yasha Schaerer, he scored the game-winner over Western Illinois.

He helped to make it a 2-0 lead in the 20th minute, when he served up a long pass from his outside back position, which led to the Cougars' second goal of the game.

The award marks the second Offensive Player of the Week selection for Muench, who also was chosen as Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season.

SIUE concludes the regular season with a pair of road games Thursday at Southern Indiana and Sunday at Eastern Illinois.

