MARTIN, Tenn. – SIUE cross country ran the OVC Championships November 1. Sophomore Mia Loafman led the pack finishing 28th out of 93 total runners running at a 22:59.31.

Freshman Erica Woodard was close behind finishing 39th at 23:14.85. Senior Sophia Harrison (51/23:39.19), sophomore Riley Doyle (53/23:45.46), junior Ana Keller (60/24:00.29), all finished in the top five for SIUE.

Emilee Harrison of Granite City.The next four competitors for SIUE to finish were freshman Emilee Franklin (71/24:44.35), junior Cortney Anthonies (73/24:51.20), freshman Ella Goodman (75/24:56.96), freshman Arianna Neisen (78/25:26.81).

Women's cross country finished ninth out of 11 teams in the OVC Champoinships. Lindenwood followed in 10th and Tennessee State finished 11th.

Southern Indiana took first, with Eastern Illinois taking second this year.

Up next, the Cougars will run the NCAA Midwest Regional.

