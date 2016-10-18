EDWARDSVILLE – Keith Meyer, who ran the second fastest 8K in school history this past Friday for SIUE men's cross country, was named the Ohio Valley Conference Male Runner of the Week.

The senior from Bloomington, Illinois, ran the Bradley Pink Classic race in Peoria, Illinois, covering the course in 24 minutes, 34.9 seconds. He finished eighth in a field in 241 runners that included two other OVC teams.

Article continues after sponsor message

It marked the fastest time in the OVC this week and the eighth-fastest OVC time this year.

Meyer also holds the SIUE 8K record set last season at 24:32.2.

Meyer and the Cougars are idle until Oct. 29 when SIUE faces off against the rest of the conference at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships in Nashville, Tennessee.

More like this: