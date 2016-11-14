IOWA CITY, Iowa – SIUE's Keith Meyer ran the fastest 10K in school history Saturday and was named All-Midwest Region at the NCAA Regional Championships.

Meyer, a senior from Bloomington, Illinois, ran the Ashton Cross Country Course in 30 minutes, 50.4 seconds, besting his now-former men's cross country 10K record of 30:55.0 set last season. The Cougar senior placed 22nd in a field of 194 runners.

"Keith ran to an All-Region finish making for an exciting race," said SIUE Assistant Coach Kayla Brown. "He led our program and represented SIUE with heart, and we are very proud of his accomplishments."

The women's race also featured some top times for SIUE. Four SIUE runners recorded top 15 all-time marks. Haley Miller ran the third fastest 6K time in school history while Erin Kennedy turned in the sixth fastest 6K in school history. Allie Sweatt now has the ninth fastest 6K while Jess Clarke posted the 13th best time. Aly Goff and Keri Burmester also ran the second and 10th fastest 6K freshman times in school history.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The women ran great races today," said Brown. "They improved on their team finish from last year. As a team we really fed off each other today, and it showed. I am really happy with their progression as a team."

The SIUE men's team placed 22nd in a field of 26 teams. Oklahoma State won the event with 64 point followed by Tulsa (89), Illinois (113), Iowa State (120) and Bradley (135) in the top five. SIUE finished with 570.

The SIUE women's team placed 24th in a field of 33 teams. Missouri won the regional event with 83 followed by Oklahoma State (89), Iowa State (90), Minnesota (131) and Kansas (154). SIUE finished with 644.

In the men's race, Ben Scamihorn turned in the 18th fastest 10K time in school history at 32:21.8, placing 106th overall. Tyler Owensalso ran into the top 20 all-time with a 112th-place finish in 32:27.5. The rest of SIUE runners included Landon Skelly (180th, 34:17.3), Austin Woodard (190th, 35:56.8) and Anthony Holshouser (191st, 36:09.3). Meyer, Scamihorn and Owens turned in personal bests.

"Our upperclassmen executed their strategies to a tee and helped lead the way for us," said Brown.

In the women's race, SIUE's finishers were Miller (95th, 21:52.9), Kennedy (104th, 21:57.7), Sweatt (126th, 22:13.6), Clarke (141st, 22:28.2), Goff (190th, 23:08.1) and Burmester (205th, 23:29.2). Miller, Sweatt, Clarke, Goff and Burmester all had personal bests.

More like this: