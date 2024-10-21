EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering Department is preparing for its 35th anniversary celebration. This anniversary is not just a celebration but a chance to reflect on the department’s achievements since its inception in 1989. The event will be held in the Enterprise Holdings Foundation Atrium in the Engineering Building on Oct. 24, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chris Gordon, PhD, Associate Dean in the School of Engineering at SIUE stated, “This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the strides that the Mechanical and Mechatronics Department has made over the years. In 35 years, the department has become one of the largest in the School of Engineering, and both faculty and students have been nationally recognized for their contributions.”

With more than 2,000 alumni, this department has helped foster learning for generations of innovative problem solvers. Gordon remarked, “Through this event, we celebrate a notable milestone with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and local industry leaders,” Gordon added, highlighting the importance of community in the department’s journey.

This event will help connect generations of mechanical and mechatronics engineering alumni by fostering connections among attendees. “We’re very focused on cultivating community,” Gordon explained. “Networking opportunities like this are very important for our students to help form their professional and personal community.”

The event will include a reception, guest speakers and displays from student-led organizations and competition teams. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the department’s state-of-the-art facilities. Gordon mentioned, “The School of Engineering is known for its outstanding facilities that support our mission. We’re excited to demonstrate our most recent additions, such as our Enterprise Holdings Foundation Robotics Lab.”

Net proceeds from the event will support expenses for Mechanical and Mechatronics student organizations and competition teams. This includes groups such as ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers), Cougar Rockets, SIUE Drone Club, Cougar BAJA Team, Cougar Formula SAE Team, Cougar Solar Car Club, ARC (Autonomous Robotics Club), and ASHRAE (American Society of Heathing, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). Event details are as follows:

Date: Oct. 24, 2024

Time: 5–8 p.m.

Location: Engineering Building Atrium, SIUE

Visit the registration page for ticket information.

