BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Matt O'Connor has been awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week for his performances at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

O'Connor (Elgin, Illinois) recorded two top-five finishes at the Classic last weekend. He placed second in the 800m with an OVC-best time of 1:51.29. His 800m time ranks 20th fastest in the NCAA this season. He also had a fourth-place finish in the 1,500m with a time of 3:52.62, which ranks second in the OVC.

He is the SIUE 800m record holder in the outdoor (1:51.19) and indoor (1:51.00). O'Connor placed second in the 800m at the 2019 OVC Indoor Championships.

O'Connor next will participate in the Pepsi Florida Relays Mar. 28-30.

