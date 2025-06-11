BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's soccer standout Mary Fetter has been named a recipient of the 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference Community Service Award.

The award recognizes outstanding student-athletes for the contributions they make away from the playing surface, both on campus and in the community. This is the third year of honoring OVC student-athletes for their commitment to their respective communities.

Fetter, a senior last season for the Cougars, was involved in several community service events, including the Edwardsville Children's Museum, the Main Street Community Center, SPENSA Soccer, the Metro East Humane Society, Upward Soccer, Feed My Starving Children, Cougar KickBots and Table Ready.

Moving forward, Fetter will continue to work with SIUE Athletics as a graduate assistant in the Athletics Marketing Department.

