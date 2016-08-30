EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is volleyball player Mallory Mangun. A senior from Joliet, Illinois, Mangun is pursuing a degree in elementary education and holds a grade point average of 3.760.

She added 78 assists to her career total of 3,235 assists this past weekend. Mangun is fifth all-time in assists at SIUE.

The Cougars completed their opening weekend 1-2 at the Holiday Inn Invitational. SIUE opens the home schedule this Friday with a 7 p.m. match against Green Bay at the Vadalabene Center. The event is part of SIUE's home tournament that includes a 7 p.m. match Saturday against Evansville.

More like this: