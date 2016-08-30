Mallory Mangun

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is volleyball player Mallory Mangun. A senior from Joliet, Illinois, Mangun is pursuing a degree in elementary education and holds a grade point average of 3.760.

She added 78 assists to her career total of 3,235 assists this past weekend. Mangun is fifth all-time in assists at SIUE.

The Cougars completed their opening weekend 1-2 at the Holiday Inn Invitational. SIUE opens the home schedule this Friday with a 7 p.m. match against Green Bay at the Vadalabene Center. The event is part of SIUE's home tournament that includes a 7 p.m. match Saturday against Evansville.

More like this:

5 days ago - Ray'Sean Taylor Named OVC Player of the Week

Nov 5, 2024 - Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor and St. Louis' Brian Taylor II Propel SIUE Past Westminster

Oct 28, 2024 - Cougars Close Out Regular Season With Tie at Morehead State

Sep 19, 2024 - Cougar Volleyball Competes in Saluki Invitational

Nov 13, 2024 - SIUE Women’s Soccer Inks Eight to 2025 Recruiting Class

 