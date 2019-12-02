KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE women's soccer player, MacKenzie Litzsinger (Fenton, Missouri) was selected to the All-South Region Third Team by the United Soccer Coaches.

"This is a tremendous honor for MacKenzie and one that is fully deserved," commented Head Women's Soccer Coach Derek Burton. "I'm pleased and proud that she was recognized as one of the top players in our region."

Litzsinger, a redshirt-sophomore, appeared in all 19 games for the Cougars. She led the team in scoring with 29 points, coming on 13 goals and three assists. She also notched three game-winning goals for the Cougars. Litzsinger ranks second overall in points for the Ohio Valley Conference and ranks first in points and goals for OVC games.

"She had a remarkable season," Burton added. "Her growth as a player has been enjoyable to watch and obviously impactful for our team. Maybe the most exciting part is she is going to keep improving."

This is the first All-Region selection for Litzsinger. Litzsinger was one of two OVC selctions to the South-All Region team.

