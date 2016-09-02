EDWARDSVILLE - Lisa Lubsch, PharmD, clinical associate professor in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, has been appointed president of the Pediatric Pharmacy Advocacy Group (PPAG). She had served as president-elect for the past year.

PPAG’s membership spans 50 states and 20 foreign countries, and is the primary resource for pediatric medication therapy in children. PPAG develops educational programs for practitioners and families to influence the safe and effective use of medications in children.

“I’m excited and honored to accept this role,” Lubsch said. “To be amongst the previous PPAG presidents, all of whom are major players in the field of pediatric pharmacy, is humbling.”

Lubsch has been an active PPAG member for more than 15 years serving on the advocacy and education committees, board of directors, as secretary and president-elect. She will serve as president through spring 2017.

Of her work with the organization, she is proudest of establishing the PPAG-University, which houses the Pediatric PharmPrep Advanced Guide, an online resource for Board Certification in Pediatric Pharmacy.

“I can’t imagine anything more rewarding than making a difference in a child’s life,” Lubsch said. “PPAG is a passionate group, and we radiate that in what we do, from advocacy to drug safety and research to education endeavors. I look forward to seeing this organization continue to impact pediatric pharmacy all over the world.”

School of Pharmacy: Today's pharmacists improve patients' lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy's areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

