GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Luke Long fired a career-best 69 Sunday and is 10th after two rounds at the Loyola Intercollegiate. SIUE golf is tied for 10th.

The Cougars shot a combined 294 in the second round and have a combined 581 to tie with Air Force for 10th place. Eastern Michigan retained its spot at the top of the team leaderboard with a combined 552. Connecticut has a 560 and is second. Missouri State moved up to third place with a 566 overall.

Kyle Slattery followed Long and moved up the leaderboard Sunday. Slattery carded a season-low 70 and has a 141 and is tied for 16th. Jordan Harre, playing as SIUE's individual, turned a career-low round 72 Sunday. He has a 147 and is tied for 52nd.

Danny Gorman is tied for 66th with a 149. Conor Dore has a 151 and is tied for 79th. Brady Dixon is tied for 87th with a 153.  

Eastern Michigan's Kyle Rodes (133) and Nicholas Ross (136) are first and second respectively.

Monday's final round at the Palm Valley Golf Club gets underway at 8:45 a.m. CT. 

