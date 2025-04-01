EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s Kelly N. Gable, PharmD, is among the inaugural class of the 2025 American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP).

“I am definitely excited and quite honored to be on a list with some phenomenal psychiatric pharmacists from across the country!” said Gable, BCPP, FAAPP, professor and director of well-being and resilience for the SIUE School of Pharmacy (SOP) and member of the AAPP.

The Fellows will be recognized at the 2025 AAPP Annual Meeting on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The AAPP Fellows Program recognizes members who have demonstrated excellence in advancing the practice of psychiatric pharmacy and have distinguished themselves in advancing the mission and goals of AAPP, thereby promoting public awareness of the profession,” according to the website.

“The distinction of Fellow status also signifies that you will continue to promote and educate the public and healthcare system on the value and need for psychiatric pharmacists on care teams, at universities/colleges, and at the table where decisions are being made involving mental health treatment provision and access in our communities,” noted Gable.

The application process to become an AAPP Fellow was an extensive one. Part of the criteria included:

To have 10 or more years of active membership in AAPP

To have significant service to AAPP

To be a Board-Certified Psychiatric Pharmacist (BCPP) and/or provides evidence of knowledge, experience, and expertise that is comparable with the BCPP

To demonstrate leadership in the specialty by contributing to education, research, and/or advocacy

Gable’s history and experience makes her a perfect fit for the AAPP’s Fellow Program. She graduated from a psychiatric pharmacy training program at the University of Southern California in 2005. She briefly worked at the University of Maryland at a state psychiatric hospital before joining SIUE in 2007.

“I have had many beautiful and enriching experiences working as a psychiatric pharmacist,” said Gable. “I spent time as a consultant at an eating disorder treatment center in Los Angeles. I worked as the sole psychiatric pharmacist at one of the largest state psychiatric hospitals in Maryland, which allowed me to see the impact psychiatric pharmacy can have within a healthcare system and on the lives of individuals with serious mental illnesses.”

“I worked with Assertive Community Treatment teams in the Greater St. Louis Area as a psychiatric care provider,” she continued. “This gave me the opportunity to work with an entire team of clinicians from a variety of specialties including social work, psychiatry, psychology, nursing, substance use recovery, and peer support. The last 10 years of my clinical career have been housed at a family medicine clinic, where I work collaboratively with psychiatry to offer behavioral health integrated services to primary care providers. I serve as a psychopharmacology resource and consultant, seeing patients to address a variety of mental health needs, including treatment of depression, trauma, psychosis, bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders.”

Clearly, psychiatric pharmacists are critical members of the healthcare team, emphasized Gable. “It is vital that healthcare teams, community members, and regulating bodies are aware of and value the role of a psychiatric pharmacist.”

Gable views her recent appointment as one more tool for her to use. “Being a Fellow of AAPP will empower me to continue in my advocacy efforts for psychiatric pharmacy representation and for enhanced access to mental health care for all individuals.”

