SIUE's Keith Meyer

DES MOINES, Iowa – While his teammates were preparing for a home dual, SIUE junior Keith Meyer was breaking records at the historic Drake Relays.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Meyer competed Thursday night, breaking SIUE's school record in the 10,000 meter race with a time of 30 minutes, 21.76 seconds.

"Keith continues to go after it in every race, breaking the school record in 10k in his second time running the event," SIUE Distance Coach Kayla Brown said. "He runs with heart and you cannot ask for more than that."

The previous school record was held by Rudy Rocha who set the record in 1990 with a time of 30:34.10.

More like this:

Oct 25, 2024 - Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes Of Month: CM Coach Peal Praises Team's Dedication After Big MVC Success

Oct 11, 2024 - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Springman Sets Southwestern Course Record

Oct 1, 2024 - Impressive Performance: Max Weber Tops Freeburg Invitational, He Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month

Aug 2, 2024 - Summers Port Team Shines With 2:35.99 Medley Relay Win

2 days ago - Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month: Steven Moore Jr. Was Key Player For Edwardsville's Football Squad

 