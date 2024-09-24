U.S. AIR FORCE, Colo. – In three tournaments this season, SIUE's Brady Kaufmann hasn't finished worse than runner up. Kaufmann finished second at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational completed Monday on the Blue Course at the Eisenhower Golf Club.

Kaufmann carded a final round 70 (-2) and finished at seven-under for the tournament. He is now 303-2 individually for the season.

The Cougar junior held off a challenge from Gonzaga's Ethan Flynn who shot a final-round 66 and finished six-under for the tournament to take third.

Colorado State's Matthew Wilkinson took home Individual Medalist honors at 10-under.

Alex Eickhoff also picked up a top-10 finish, taking sixth at three-under for the three-day event.

Will Simpson (+9) finished 64th, Brent Reintjes (+18) finished 102nd and Preston Bily (+28) was 108th.

The Cougars finished 11th of 22 teams at 879. Colorado State won the team title at 850 (-14) by nine strokes over second-place Utah State. UC Davis (-3) took third place.

SIUE will next travel to Wichita State for the Grier Jones Invitational which begins Oct. 6.