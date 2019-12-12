KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE men's soccer senior forward Jorge Gonzalez has earned First Team All-North Region honors from United Soccer Coaches.

The native of Valencia, Spain, was chosen as the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year after leading the MAC in scoring with nine goals and 22 points. He currently ranks 49th in the NCAA in goals per game, 53rd in the in total goals scored and 64th in the NCAA with 22 total points.

"I am thrilled to see Jorge get the recognition as I believe he's one of the top attacking players in the country," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "Certainly his teammates did a great job contributing to his success and should be recognized but Jorge is a special player and I'm excited to see where he ends up next as he has a chance to play at the next level."

Gonzalez is SIUE's first All-Region selection since 2015 when three SIUE players earned the award. Austin Ledbetter was a first-team selection that year.