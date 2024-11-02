Listen to the story

MARTIN, Tenn. – Senior Jackson Edwards led the men's cross-country team placing 37 out of 85 total runners. Edwards finished with a time of 25:42.10.

Following Edwards was junior D'Andre Watson (44/25:51.20), freshman Tanner Emerson (49/26:14.60), sophomore Cullen Kreig (59/26:35.50), senior Tyler Guthrie (63/26:41.20) and freshman Jack Willenborg (79/29:23.50).

SIUE men's cross country finished ninth out of 11 teams. Tennesse St. finished 10th and Lindenwood came in 11th.

Southern Indiana took first for the men's OVC Championships and was followed by Eastern Illinois.

Up next, the Cougars will run the NCAA Midwest Regional.

