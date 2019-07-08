EDWARDSVILLE - Higher education has expanded to become a more global endeavor with increased competition. That’s why Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Effie Hortis, assistant director of first year services in the Office of Academic Advising, believes institutions need to be global campuses that connect, network and share resources

As appointed chair of the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA): The Global Community for Academic Advising 2020 International Conference, Hortis is a leader in the global endeavor. She will present on the topic of Student Autonomy: Advisors Creating Positive Change for Students at the 2019 NACADA International Conference being held in Hasselt, Belgium from July 8-11.

Hortis will assume her appointment as chair of the 2020 NACADA International Conference at the close of the Belgium gathering. It will be held in Athens, Greece in 2020.

“I have been part of the global initiatives committee of NACADA since 2014, and am fortunate to meet and work with amazing colleagues from around the world,” Hortis said.

Hortis emphasizes her NACADA involvement aligns with SIUE’s vision “to achieve greater national and global recognition and academic prominence through innovative and interdisciplinary programs that empower individuals to achieve their full potential.”

“The international NACADA conference in Athens puts SIUE in the program and on stage in front of more than 300 advisors, faculty and higher education professionals from more than 20 countries,” Hortis explained. “NACADA is the front-runner in the international education community for the philosophy, delivery, application and improvement of academic advising to enhance student learning and development.”

The academic advising leader will wear many hats in order to plan and implement the international conference.

“Some of my main responsibilities include introducing the conference at the closing ceremony in Belgium and attending the annual NACADA conference in October,” Hortis explained. “Additionally, the International Conference Advisory Board Chair and I will oversee approximately 100 peers, who will read and evaluate proposals submitted for the international conference, and will make final decisions on what is accepted for presentations. My responsibilities go from stuffing the bags prior to the conference to greeting delegates at the registration desk, and choosing and introducing the keynote speaker.”

Attending and presenting at conferences greatly contributes to professional development, according to Hortis.

“It’s always an excellent opportunity to collaborate with and learn from fellow higher education professionals and researchers,” she noted. “It’s also an invaluable opportunity to expand your network and share similar interests and expertise on academic advising globally.”

Photo: Effie Hortis, assistant director of first year services in the Office of Academic Advising, has been appointed chair of the 2020 NACADA International Conference.

