NORMAL - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s Chris Herndon, PharmD, associate professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, has been named Pharmacist of the Year by the Illinois Pharmacists Association (IPhA).

Herndon was recognized for his achievement during the IPhA Annual Conference, held Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Normal.

“I am incredibly honored by this amazing recognition,” Herndon said. “There are many wonderful pharmacists in this state who push the profession forward on a daily basis. I’m extremely fortunate to have such amazing colleagues.”

“Dr. Herndon is truly deserving of this award,” said Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy. “His pioneering work in the area of pain management, opioid addiction education and suicide prevention are extremely important. It is an honor to have a colleague of his caliber on our faculty.”

Pharmacist of the Year is the IPhA’s oldest continuing honor, initially presented in 1950. It recognizes an Illinois pharmacist who has made outstanding contributions to pharmacy practice, the profession and the IPhA.

“Our profession is at a crossroads where all pharmacists must continue to push the envelope in their practice,” Herndon said. “Becoming and staying active in state and national organizations is important for all of us to ensure we deliver a better profession to our new graduates.”

SIUE’s Scott Sexton, a fourth-year professional student in the School of Pharmacy and Waterloo native, also received honors during the IPhA Conference. Sexton was awarded the Alan Granat Memorial Scholarship for his commitment to pharmacy and the community.

“Scott has been a leader among his peers since his first year in the program,” said Gupchup. “His efforts to promote the pharmacy profession at the school, state and national level are truly heartening. He is clearly a role model among students.”

The scholarship highlights Sexton’s membership and participation in pharmacy organizations and his community involvement.

“I believe in the impact that pharmacists can make on the lives of our patients, as well as the future of our profession,” Sexton said. “The experiences I have had throughout my time at the SIUE School of Pharmacy will be invaluable to my future career. I could not have met more inspiring and hardworking people throughout my journey, who have motivated me to be the best leader and person that I can be.”

