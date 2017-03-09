EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE's Julian Harvey will compete in two jumping events at the 2017 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas.

Harvey competes Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the long jump. The Ohio Valley Conference Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year leads a field of 16 jumpers. His mark of 26 feet, 9.75 inches won the OVC, is the longest at the collegiate level this season, is the longest by an American this season and was No. 1 in the world when he competed.

He is among only five finalists who jumped better than 26 feet this season. Harvey did it at both the OVC Championships and the Tyson Invitational. Of the 16 competitors, the shortest jump to make the field was 25-6 by Texas sophomore Steffin McCarter.

Harvey also competes Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the high jump. His leap of 7-3 broke the OVC record in the event as well as the SIUE record.

He is ranked 10th in a field of 16 competitors in the event. The highest mark was by USC junior Randall Cunningham at 7-5.25 while the shortest jump to make the field was 7-2.5.

