SIUE's Hampton Named OVC Newcomer of the Week
Eric Hess
November 30, 2021 1:32 PM
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE's Jaida Hampton (Lansing, Michigan) recorded a pair of double-digit scoring efforts this past week and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.
The 5-foot, 10-inch guard came off the bench to score 16 points in the win at Butler and followed it up with a team-leading 14 points in the home season opener victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.
SIUE has won three straight games and next faces Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday.