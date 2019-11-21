EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Jessica Hammel, of Carlyle, was recognized during the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ 45th Annual Student Laureate Convocation on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. The annual event honors one senior from each of the state’s four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities for their excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

As one of the student laureates, the nursing major in the SIUE School of Nursing received a certificate of merit, an Order of Lincoln medallion and $1,000 from The Lincoln Academy.

“This is an extremely high honor,” said Hammel. “I’m humbled to be associated with Abraham Lincoln and everything that he has contributed to this country. I hope that someday I can make as much of an impact as he did.”

Lincoln Academy Vice Chancellor Tom Spears provided the keynote address. “Our state, our country, our world, has this need for leaders,” he said. “Based on your being here today, there are a significant number of people who think that you might be one of those leaders — that you might possess the qualities and attributes that would allow you to bring leadership into whatever phase of life you enter into.

“You have a big word – potential. You are an example of what can be achieved by hard work, ambition, and a consistent application of character values and traits.”

For more information, visit TheLincolnAcademyofIllinois. org.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

Photo (L-R): SIU Interim President Kevin Dorsey, SIUE student Jessica Hammel and Lincoln Academy Chancellor Frank Clark.

