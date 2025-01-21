BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's tennis standouts Amelia Gorman (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Cydney Rogers (Jonesboro, Arkansas) have been honored for their play by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Gorman was named the OVC Singles Player of the Week while Gorman joined Rogers as the OVC Doubles Team of the Week.

The duo provided key points in SIUE's opening-week 7-0 sweep over Illinois-Springfield.

At No. 1 singles, Gorman bested Carme Llopis Fabra 6-4, 6-4. Gorman and Rogers were perfect in their spring opening doubles match, downing Ema Norma Bordean and Niamh Grogan 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

SIUE continues spring season play this Sunday in a 10 a.m. match at Valparaiso.