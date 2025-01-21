Photo by Scott Kane.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's tennis standouts Amelia Gorman (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Cydney Rogers (Jonesboro, Arkansas) have been honored for their play by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gorman was named the OVC Singles Player of the Week while Gorman joined Rogers as the OVC Doubles Team of the Week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The duo provided key points in SIUE's opening-week 7-0 sweep over Illinois-Springfield.

At No. 1 singles, Gorman bested Carme Llopis Fabra 6-4, 6-4. Gorman and Rogers were perfect in their spring opening doubles match, downing Ema Norma Bordean and Niamh Grogan 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

SIUE continues spring season play this Sunday in a 10 a.m. match at Valparaiso.

More like this:

Hilltoppers Upend Cougars In Women's Tennis
Jan 31, 2025
Gorman, Anikina Repeat OVC Weekly Honors
4 days ago
Cougars Return To Winning Track For Women's Tennis
Mar 4, 2025
Marquette Uses Strong Second Half To Earn Regional Title Shot
Feb 17, 2025
SIUE Tennis Player Amelia Gorman Named Prairie Farms Cougar Of The Week
Jan 29, 2025

 