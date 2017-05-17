EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Ryan Fries, PhD, has received both the 2017 University of Delaware (UD) Department of Civil Engineering Citation for Outstanding Achievement Award and the Illinois-Indiana Region American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) Outstanding Representative Award.

Fries is an associate professor of civil engineering in SIUE’s School of Engineering. The UD award goes to an alumnus who has graduated within the last 15 years from its Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and demonstrated professional achievement, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and service.

“I earned my bachelor’s in civil engineering from the University of Delaware in 2002, and I am humbled to receive the Citation for Outstanding Achievement Award from my alma mater,” said Fries, an Ocean Township, N.J. native. “I am dedicated to undergraduate education in my SIUE work, and I was happy with the foundation I established at Delaware through my undergraduate work. I am unaware as to who nominated me for this award, so both were pleasant surprises within a busy month.”

Fries serves as SIUE’s campus representative for ASEE, and all campus reps are annually considered. The award recognizes ASEE members, who have demonstrated staunch support for ASEE on campus.

Fries joined SIUE in 2008, teaching and researching topics in transportation engineering after completing his master’s and doctorate at Clemson University. His emphasis is in intelligent transportation systems, traffic operations and transportation security. He has worked with the Illinois Department of Transportation since 2009 on seven different research projects.

Fries has received several teaching accolades, including SIUE’s 2015 Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar award. He has published over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles, conference proceedings, textbooks and research reports.

Along with ASEE, Fries’ professional affiliations include membership in the Transportation Research Board, American Society of Civil Engineers and Transportation Engineers Association of Metropolitan Saint Louis.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

