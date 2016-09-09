WIN Magazine Preseason Rankings (LINK)

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior wrestler Freddie Rodriguez has leaped into the national rankings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 125-pounder from Lansing, Michigan, is ranked No. 14 nationally by WIN Magazine's 2016-17 Preseason Rankings.

Rodriguez qualified for the national championships last season and finished the season 17-3.

The SIUE wrestling season begins in November.

More like this:

Oct 22, 2024 - Swim For Hope Highlights Edwardsville, O'Fallon High School Swimming Talent

Nov 9, 2024 - Civic Memorial's Max Weber Secures 13th Place at State Finals

Oct 5, 2024 - Hawks Avenge Last Season’s Blowout – Take Down State-Ranked Calhoun 10-0

 