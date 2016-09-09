SIUE's Freddie Rodriquez jumps into national wrestling rankings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WIN Magazine Preseason Rankings (LINK) EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior wrestler Freddie Rodriguez has leaped into the national rankings. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! The 125-pounder from Lansing, Michigan, is ranked No. 14 nationally by WIN Magazine's 2016-17 Preseason Rankings. Rodriguez qualified for the national championships last season and finished the season 17-3. The SIUE wrestling season begins in November. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending