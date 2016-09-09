SIUE's Freddie Rodriquez jumps into national wrestling rankings
September 9, 2016 11:15 AM
Listen to the story
WIN Magazine Preseason Rankings (LINK)
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior wrestler Freddie Rodriguez has leaped into the national rankings.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The 125-pounder from Lansing, Michigan, is ranked No. 14 nationally by WIN Magazine's 2016-17 Preseason Rankings.
Rodriguez qualified for the national championships last season and finished the season 17-3.
The SIUE wrestling season begins in November.
More like this: