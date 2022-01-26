EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Master of Science in Kinesiology with a specialization in Exercise and Sport Psychology has been ranked 17th in the nation on Sports Degrees Online’s 2022 Sport Psychology Master’s Program Rankings list.

“It is an honor to be recognized among other reputable universities and programs,” said Ben Webb, PhD, associate professor and director of the exercise and sport psychology graduate program. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication our faculty have invested in ensuring our students receive exceptional instruction and mentorship.”

The exercise and sport psychology program, offered through the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Applied Health, integrates theory, research and practice, and includes the study of cognitive, emotional, psychological and social factors that influence sport and exercise behaviors, as well as the effects of physical activity on psychological factors. The program also has close ties to SIUE’s Division I athletics program.

“Our students receive instruction in two focus areas: exercise psychology and sport psychology,” explained Webb. “This is especially valuable for students still considering the educational and/or professional track they want to pursue. Importantly, our program provides students interested in pursuing the Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP) Certified Mental Performance Consultant certification the opportunity to complete the courses required to sit for the certification exam.”

“Students interested in pursuing an exercise-related career can also benefit from our program, as many certifications, such as Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, now expect applicants to possess knowledge and skills related to exercise and sport psychology,” Webb added.

Sports Degrees Online developed its 2022 Sport Psychology Master’s Program Rankings list to serve as a guide for students and professionals interested in pursuing a master’s in sport psychology. The ranking criteria includes program flexibility, internship opportunities and AASP certification preparation, among others.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the accessibility of our faculty,” said Webb. “The student feedback we receive indicates this is a major strength of our program. We also respond decisively to shifts in the education and job market. For instance, we are now helping to prepare students for the AASP Certified Mental Performance Consultant certification, because this has become the preferred qualification for most jobs related to sport psychology.”

The exercise and sport psychology graduate program can be completed in 12-22 months through a variety of course formats, including traditional, hybrid and online. Beginning in fall 2022, the program will also be offered as an online synchronous program, which will be the first of its kind.

