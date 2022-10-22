EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Early Childhood Center (ECC) provides high-quality care and education for the children of student-parents, faculty, staff and surrounding community members.

“The ECC is committed to building partnerships with our families through open relationships that will nourish our school community,” said Lealia Williams, parent support specialist at the ECC. “We want families to feel accepted and welcomed, and to respect the uniqueness of each individual child.”

One way that the ECC cultivates a strong learning environment is by emphasizing a joyful, playful climate through events like its Fall Welcome. This ECC tradition brought families together for a night of fun on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Children and their families enjoyed yoga, an obstacle course and a parachute activity while connecting with one another and building community.

“It is such a good environment here at the Early Childhood Center,” said Courtney Flores, of Edwardsville, while watching her child interact with his classmates at the Fall Welcome. “The staff is super friendly and keeps you informed. I know my child is in really good hands.”

Lutfeyara Sweety, an electrical engineering doctoral candidate, knows that while she is pursuing her advanced degree, her child is in safe keeping, receiving high-caliber care and education at the ECC.

“I encourage any student parents on campus to utilize the ECC as a resource,” Sweety said. “The ECC is extremely helpful and lessens the stress of juggling our schedule by being flexible.”

For more information about the SIUE ECC, visit siue.edu/early-childhood- center/.

