EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Kim Durr, chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor, has been appointed chair of the National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education (NAPAHE) organization’s Board of Directors. Durr assumed the one-year post at NAPAHE’s annual meeting on March 12 in Washington, D.C.

The mission of NAPAHE is to enhance the profession of its nearly 500 members and “address the broad range of roles fulfilled by presidential assistants in service to presidential leadership and higher education.”

“I am truly honored to have been elected to serve as chair of the NAPAHE organization,” Durr said. “I was elected by my peers, people with whom I’ve worked for many years and for whom I have a great amount of respect. This network is a dedicated group of can-do education professionals who work hard in support of, and as members of, their institutions’ leadership teams.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“My involvement in NAPAHE has been a valuable resource for information and collaboration with other educational institutions, both across the nation and internationally,” she added. “The NAPAHE network not only offers amazing and timely professional development opportunities, enhancing what I bring to SIUE, but also facilitates access to other universities for information on best practices, vendor references, campus climate issues and more.”

NAPAHE will hold its 31st annual meeting March 9-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C., when its affiliate, the American Council on Education, will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: