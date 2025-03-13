EDWARDSVILLE - “A relentless advocate for women and underserved populations,” Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s (SON) Jerrica Ampadu, PhD, demonstrates what it means to be a “Woman of Distinction,” according to her nominator, SIUE’s Tracy Cooley, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, SON assistant professor.

Ampadu, interim associate dean for Graduate Programs, director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and associate professor, was named as a 2025 Woman of Distinction by YWCA Southwestern Illinois. Ampadu was one of 10 women recognized for her valuable and diverse contributions in the workforce and community.

“This nomination is truly humbling. It is not very often that I take time to reflect on the cumulative impact of my work and advocacy,” said Ampadu. “Knowing that I have remained consistent in my purpose, values, and beliefs over the last 30 years is incredibly meaningful. Having others acknowledge my work makes this recognition even more special.”

“Dr. Ampadu has acquired over $10 million in funding for health care access, including funding to increase breast cancer screening in African American women,” wrote Cooley. “In academia, she was instrumental in conducting research that eventually led to the elimination of a standardized testing for admission in the nursing program, which impacted students of color disproportionately. Her advocacy and relentless drive for equity has made a significant impact on students of color in the academy.”

“Dr. Ampadu has achieved many remarkable things in her life,” Cooley continued. “One of the most amazing was securing funding for a mobile health unit that she designed to serve the community of East St. Louis, expanding access to essential medical care for underserved populations and exemplifying her unwavering commitment to health equity, advocacy, and systemic change.”

Also championing Ampadu’s nomination was Venessa A. Brown, PhD, SIUE emerita professor in the Department of Social Work and director of the NADOHE Fellows Program.

“Over the past 26 years, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching, scholarship, leadership, and service,” wrote Brown. “Her work is deeply rooted in diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), as well as addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) to advance health equity for all populations and diversify the nursing workforce.”

“Students often acknowledge that without Dr. Ampadu’s support, advocacy, and belief in them, their dreams would not have been possible,” added Brown. “Her unwavering commitment to justice has not come without challenges; she has faced opposition and adversity, yet she remains resolute. I once asked her why she continues to fight so hard in the face of resistance, and she responded, ‘Someone fought for me, so I have a responsibility to fight – to eliminate the barriers that Black and underrepresented students face.’”

