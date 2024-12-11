EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer standout Matea Diekema has been selected to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team.



It is the second consecutive year Diekema has been selected as Academic All-America.

She recently was named third team NCAA Division I All-South Region by the United Soccer Coaches. It was the third time Diekema has been selected All-Region having previously earned the nod in 2022 and 2023.

Diekema finished her collegiate career at SIUE with five goals and six assists in 82 games played. She led the Cougars in shots each of the last two seasons.

The SIUE defender started 16 games this season for the Cougars with one goal and two assists. Her goal was the eventual game winner against Chicago State.

Her playing resume also included Ohio Valley Conference Championships victories in 2020, 2021 and 2022, which in turn resulted in NCAA Championships appearances in each season.

Diekema has earned numerous regional and national honors, including being named an OVC Scholar Athlete and the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.

She completed her undergraduate degree (public health) in three years and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration and a Masters of Public Health.

