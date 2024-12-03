EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer standout Matea Diekema has been named third team NCAA Division I All-South Region by the United Soccer Coaches.



It was the third time Diekema has been selected All-Region having previously earned the nod in 2022 and 2023.

Diekema completed her collegiate career at SIUE with five goals and six assists in 82 games played. She led the Cougars in shots each of the last two seasons.

The SIUE defender started 16 games this season for the Cougars with one goal and two assists. Her goal was the eventual game winner against Chicago State.

Her playing resume also included Ohio Valley Conference Championships victories in 2020, 2021 and 2022, which in turn resulted in NCAA Division I Championships appearances in each season.

