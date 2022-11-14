BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball sophomore transfer Damarco Minor (Chicago) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following the first week of the season.

Minor made his SIUE debut with a double-double in the Cougars' season opener, helping lead SIUE to a dominating 85-57 win over NAIA opponent Harris-Stowe. He scored 11 points and added a game-high 10 assists. Minor added two steals and did not commit a turnover. He was 3 for 7 from the field and knocked down all four free throw attempts.

Article continues after sponsor message

He followed that up with a game-high 21 points on the road in an 81-76 loss at Purdue Fort Wayne. He was 9 for 14 in the game, including going 7 for 7 in the first half. He added three rebounds and an assist.

Minor leads the team and is tied for fourth in the OVC at 16.0 points per game. He is tied for the OVC lead at 5.5 assists per contest.

SIUE continues its season-long six-game road swing with a Tuesday night contest at Missouri.

More like this: