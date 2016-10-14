MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Callaghan Adams and Tiffany Hollebeck played their first collegiate doubles match together and gained great experience at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Regional.

Adams and Hollebeck dropped their doubles match to Missouri's Tate Schroeder and Claire Sullivan 8-5.

"It was a very competitive match," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "They did a great job working togvether considering it was the first time."

Adams dropped her main draw singles match to Kansas' Nina Khmelnitckaia 6-2, 6-2. Lexi Arana also had the same fate against Iowa's Zoe Douglas 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Mueller said there will be one more round of consolation singles that starts Saturday. The consolation draw will be announced late Friday night.

FRIDAY'S SINGLES RESULTS

MAIN DRAW

Nina Khmelnitckaia (Kansas) def. Adams (SIUE) 6-2, 6-2

Zoe Douglas (Iowa) def. Aranda (SIUE), 6-4, 7-6 (3)

CONSOLATION DRAW

Lisa Andersson (Nebraska) def. Hollebeck (SIUE), 6-1, 6-3

Meagan Monagnan (SIU Carbondale) def. Link (SIUE) 6-2, 6-3

FRIDAY'S DOUBLES RESULTS

Tate Schroeder/Claire Sullivan (Missouri) def. Adams/Hollebeck (SIUE) 8-5

