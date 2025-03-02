BHM highlights shown are BHM Opening Ceremony, American Red Cross Blood Drive, Black Business Expo, “Blood at the Root:” A Black Theater Workshop Production, and “Black – A Celebration of Black Research:” 2025 Political Science Black Sociopolitical Lecture Series

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville concluded its annual Black Heritage Month (BHM) on Feb. 28, 2025. The month of February was amply seasoned with presentations, speakers, information, activities and events that challenged the mind, fed the soul and stirred the spirit.

This year’s theme was Black Legacy: Embers of Resilience. The time evoked pride and joy, smiles and laughter. It provoked thought and raised questions. On display were creativity, community engagement and culture.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

