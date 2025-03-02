EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville concluded its annual Black Heritage Month (BHM) on Feb. 28, 2025. The month of February was amply seasoned with presentations, speakers, information, activities and events that challenged the mind, fed the soul and stirred the spirit.

This year’s theme was Black Legacy: Embers of Resilience. The time evoked pride and joy, smiles and laughter. It provoked thought and raised questions. On display were creativity, community engagement and culture.

