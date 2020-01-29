EDWARDSVILLE – For Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Angela Kim, the piano is not only an instrument but an extension of self.

The internationally renowned pianist has built her life around piano. She first began playing at age five and quickly fell in love. At age seven, she decided piano would be her future, and has since developed into an acclaimed performer, admired educator and ambassador of the arts.

“I didn’t want to become anything else in my whole life,” said Kim. “The piano is my best friend. All musicians can likely agree that we can express and explain ourselves better using instruments rather than words.”

Kim joined the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music in 2017, bringing her focus, dedication and creative artistry to students studying piano performance. Simultaneously, she continues showcasing her versatility through musical expression as a soloist and collaborative producer.

Her latest project, Chaos Magick, debuts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in Dunham Hall Theater. The multimedia production is presented by the popular Arts & Issues series, and will feature design, animation, electronic sound and dance.

“I grew up in an environment filled with music and visual art, so it was quite natural to connect the two,” Kim explained. “Each of my concerts is different, featuring diverse repertoire and collaborations. I’m always changing and evolving.”

“With any concert I play, it doesn’t matter the venue,” she continued, “it doesn’t matter if I have 10 people in the audience or 3,000, I always want to share my story. I want to leave something in listeners’ hearts that makes the shared moment special.”

A passionate educator and musician, Kim is certain that neither she nor her students will ever stop learning. It’s a certainty of life that there is always room for improvement and different ways to understand the same information.

“SIUE has been a great place for me,” Kim said. “The students are passionate and hardworking. My colleagues are tremendously supportive. And, perhaps what I like most is that the University promotes the ideals of lifelong learning by providing resources for faculty to continue developing their craft and launching new projects. That support enhances the entire educational experience, because the more we as faculty know, the more we have to offer our students.”

For more information about Chaos Magick and to purchase tickets, visit artsandissues.com.

SIUE Department of Music Assistant Professor Angela Kim.

