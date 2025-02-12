EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE’s Dunham Hall Theater resonated with vibrant sound of jazz as the SIUE Concert Jazz Band welcomed four celebrated alumni for the 2nd Annual SIUE Jazz Alumni Concert on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The evening brought together past and present Cougars in a dynamic showcase of jazz artistry, featuring a rotation of guest performances from four nationally recognized musicians who got their start at SIUE: Austin Cebulske, '12, saxophonist, Kara Baldus, '03, '05, pianist, Nick Jost, ‘08, ‘12, bassist, and Marty Morrison ‘09, ‘12, percussionist. The evening culminated in the dedication of the inaugural Brett Stamps Jazz Alumni Award, to guitarist Rick Haydon, professor emeritus, in absentia.

Under the conduction of Garrett Schmidt, associate professor of jazz studies, the SIUE Concert Jazz Band opened with a roiling arrangement of "Fascinating Rhythm" from George and Ira Gershwin. An eight-piece set followed, featuring compositions from greats like Quincy Jones and Oliver Nelson.

Jason Swagler, associate professor in the Department of Music, director of jazz studies and saxophonist, took the stage before the final performance to present the inaugural Brett Stamps Jazz Alumni Award—an honor recognizing an alumnus who has distinguished themselves through musical excellence and the creative values upheld within SIUE’s jazz program. The award’s first recipient, Rick Haydon, was unable to attend due to illness, but his impact was honored with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque featuring his name in the first engraved slot.

“We were going to give an award out tonight to Rick Haydon,” said Swagler. “And many of you probably know Rick Haydon. He taught here for many years, but he started as a student. Unfortunately, he caught one of those bugs that's been going around, so he won't be here this evening, but I want to at least show you what we will have hanging in the in the jazz room. This is the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Brett stamps Jazz Alumni Award. Rick Haydon’s name is right here. These are all going to fill up through the years.”

According to Swagler, Haydon was the first graduate of the jazz program at SIUE, which has been going on 42 years, when Brett Stamps, professor emeritus, was hired. As Swagler surveyed the students in the Concert Jazz Band with admiration, he stretched his arm out gently toward their side of the stage.

“Some of these kids might fill this up. And of course, when we run out of space, we're going to add more!” said Swagler. “Brett has been a mentor to many of us, myself included, as is Rick. He's created quite a legacy and a foundation, and we're definitely standing on the shoulders of what he's built here. What we really want to do with this award is bring alumni back, but of course, remind the students here of the legacy and tradition that we continue, and we hope to continue for many years forward in in the music program.”

As a special treat to the audience and the Concert Jazz Band students on stage, the alumni guests performed as a combo for an on-the-spot rendition of "Out of Nowhere." The piece produced dazzling solos that highlighted individual talents with an intimate performance, serving as a bridge between the ensemble numbers and the finale, allowing each professional to shine in their own right.

Indeed, the students couldn't take their eyes off the star performers, each student grabbing a hit of the rhythm where they felt it best, a swaying torso, a grooving head or a foot tapping in time. Admiration takes many forms but none so pure as a developing musician getting a little lost in the tunes.

Cebulske's tenor sax was as profound as his stage presence. The horn is notoriously known for its decibel, but Cebulske tempered it like a bronze bird. At times, he took a knee to allow the accompaniment to shine, and the balance of the bright horn and his joy in playing it made for a call-and-response that seemed to beckon the audience for the entire night.

Matching Cebulske's brightness was Baldus' grace on the keys. Her finger-work gentle and jubilant. Every chord strike a statement, each damper a blur of time and sustained soulful dissonance. She played cerulean blues and sunny yellow staccatos. She set the tone of each of her performances with her glimmers of technique and skill, joyous runs that never once felt improvised.

When Grammy nominee Jost soloed on the upright bass, he held the room's attention with a loud whisper. His left hand glided down the lengthy fingerboard and brought out a warmth from the instrument that only he could draw out. His basslines did not walk, they ran. Jost never rushed, and each barrel roll down the scale or singular pizzicato carried the unbridled bliss of a sighthound tracking a lure.

“The jazz program at SIUE develops multitudes of talent in their students, Jost said, fondly. “I love that I am back here on this stage as an alumnus, reconnecting with old friends and making some new ones.”

On drums was master of jazz percussion, Morrison. His distinctive inertia drove and pulled the band like the tide on a beach. Each cymbal and hat tapped just so, a sustain on a snare or kick drum that seemed to sustain like Baldus' keys. Peppy and soulful at once, his legato-like playing pristine clean and gloriously muddy in all of the right places.

The night concluded with a special arrangement of "Oleo," originally composed by Sonny Rollins and arranged by Brett Stamps, professor emeritus of music. Stamps took to the stage to conduct the piece himself—marking a full-circle moment for SIUE’s jazz legacy. Stamps acknowledged the privilege of serving as the award's namesake and expressed gratitude for being able to enjoy the performance and conduct the students.

“It's quite an honor and it really feels good,” said Stamps. “The audience reception is amazing. I can kind of sit back and enjoy this point in my life. It's pretty amazing to hear how the jazz musicians have evolved.”

Christina Carlson, associate director of alumni and donor relations, described how the concert was also supplemented by a reception organized by the SIUE Alumni Association and the SIUE Music Alumni Alliance. The concert invitation was not exclusive to jazz musicians, rather an accessible night for all to celebrate the talents of fellow alumni.

“SIUE alumni and friends were invited to attend this reception as an opportunity to connect with fellow Music alumni before the concert, as well as to meet the featured alumni jazz musicians," said Carlson.

More than just a concert, the evening was a celebration of SIUE’s jazz legacy—honoring its history, premiering its present and inspiring its future.

